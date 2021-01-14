Glendora man arrested for his involvement in the Capitol riot

A Glendora man has been arrested in connection with last week's Capitol riot in Washington D.C., federal authorities said Thursday.

Hunter Ehmke, 20, was turned over to federal agents after being booked by the Glendora Police Department Wednesday night, according to jail records.

Ehmke faces charges of damaging or destroying government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He is expected to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

According to a federal arrest warrant, Ehmke is accused of breaking a window of the U.S. Capitol building.

The warrant alleges that Ehmke gestured towards others in the violent crowd, summoning them to his position as officers tried to push the crowd away from the building.

A Capitol police officer used his shield to push Ehmke away from the window.

At one point, the officer and Ehmke both fell to the ground, which was covered in shards of glass. While Ehmke laid face-down on the ground, two other officers with the Capitol Police pulled Ehmke’s arms behind his back and detained him with handcuffs.

The officer obtained Ehmke's California driver's license, and he also verbally identified himself to authorities, the warrant states.

The crowd continued to get more aggressive, yelling at the officers, "you're not leaving with him!"

Due to the growing aggression of the large crowd that far outnumbered the officers and the exigent circumstances at the time, officers made the decision to allow Ehmke to leave under his own power.

Officers took photos of Ehmke and the damaged window and later issued a warrant for his arrest.

Additional details were not immediately available.