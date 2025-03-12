Girl Scouts hit with lawsuit after toxic contaminants study goes viral

The Brief A lawsuit claims Girl Scout cookies contain heavy metals and pesticides. The study behind the lawsuit was not peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal. The Girl Scouts have previously denied wrongdoing, emphasizing customer safety.



As Girl Scout troops nationwide celebrate National Girl Scout Day, the organization faces a lawsuit alleging that its beloved cookies contain dangerous substances. The legal battle stems from a controversial study that went viral online, sparking debate over food safety and industry regulations.

Moms Across America commissions study

What we know:

A New York woman has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the Girl Scouts of America, claiming that their cookies contain heavy metals and pesticides, according to USA Today.

The lawsuit is based on a study commissioned by Moms Across America and GMO Science, which found aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury in 100% of the tested cookies.

Additionally, thirteen of the tested cookies allegedly contained high levels of glyphosate, a commonly used herbicide. The lawsuit seeks millions of dollars in damages and accuses the Girl Scouts of making false claims about the safety and quality of their cookies.

Reliability of study questioned

What we don't know:

Despite the alarming claims, the study's reliability remains in question. It was neither peer-reviewed nor published in a scientific journal, and its findings were based on a limited sample, with cookies tested from only three states. These factors raise concerns about whether the study meets scientific standards, according to Forbes.

Furthermore, the study compared the substances found in the cookies to water safety limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rather than food safety standards established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Study goes viral on social media

The backstory:

The controversy gained momentum after the study’s findings went viral on social media. The issue was further amplified when popular podcaster Joe Rogan discussed it, leading to widespread misinformation, including false claims that the FDA had issued a recall of Girl Scout cookies.

What the study found

By the numbers:

The study reported that 100% of the tested cookies contained at least one of the five heavy metals mentioned in the lawsuit, and thirteen cookies tested positive for high levels of glyphosate.

The study claimed that the popular Thin Mints samples contained 334 times more glyphosate than recommended and 19 cookies were positive for cadmium levels that exceeded levels set by the EPA.

It also claimed that 24 out of 25 of the samples tested positive for lead and 76% were positive for levels of cadmium that exceed EPA limits in water.

Contaminants found in most foods

The other side:

Trace amounts of all the substances found in the Girl Scout cookies are also found in many everyday foods.

Glyphosate is commonly present in fresh fruits, vegetables, cereals, and baked goods.

Lead can be found in various spices such as curry powder, turmeric, and paprika, as well as in baby food, apple juice, and certain vegetables.

Mercury is often detected in fish, shellfish, rice, and wine. Arsenic naturally occurs in mushrooms, poultry, seafood, and rice, while aluminum is found in tea leaves, cocoa, cereals, vegetables, dairy, and soy products.

The Girl Scouts have not yet responded to the lawsuit itself, but they previously addressed concerns in a Feb. 6 blog post, stating, "The health and safety of Girl Scouts and cookie customers is our top priority."

Growing concern

Big picture view:

This lawsuit against the Girl Scouts highlights growing concerns about food safety and transparency. While trace amounts of heavy metals and pesticides exist in many common foods, the legal battle raises questions about industry regulations and consumer trust. Regardless of the outcome, the case could set a precedent for future food safety lawsuits and increased regulatory scrutiny.