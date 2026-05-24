Girl, 7, thrown from boat on Lake Hartwell; boater cited
A young girl was taken to the hospital Memorial Day weekend after being thrown from a watercraft on Lake Hartwell.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, the 7-year-old girl received an injury to her leg.
The 18-year-old operator of the vessel was cited by authorities for unregistered vessel and a lack of boating education.
Game wardens confirmed that alcohol was not a factor.
The Source: The information in this story came from law enforcement data released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and state game wardens.