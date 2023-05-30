Girl, 16, and man, 20, shot late on Memorial Day in Carroll County

A 16-year-old girl and 20-year-old man were injured in a late night shooting on Memorial Day in Carroll County.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived around 11:50 p.m. May 29 to the intersection of North Gate Drive and North Gate Court in reference to a shooting inside Fairfield Plantation, Villa Rica. Deputies discovered two individuals suffering from gun shot wounds, a 16-year-old female, and a 20-year-old male.

The teen was sent to an Atlanta hospital for treatment and the man refused medical treatment at the scene.

According to preliminary reports, a group of young adults/teens were hanging out when shots rang out from two possible individuals. Fairfield Plantation is a gated community with limited access. Authorities say the community is working with them closely.

If you have any information or observed anything suspicious during the times of 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. in and around Fairfield Plantation, or perhaps you have a ring camera or outdoor security cameras that could have captured something as well, please contact Investigator Shane North at 678-633-4268, 770-830-5916, or by email at snorth@carrollsheriff.com, or by calling 911.