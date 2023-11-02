'Giant lizard' found under Athens porch highlights requirement to register, tag pet reptiles in Georgia

article

In Athens, a surprising encounter with a 3-foot-long lizard hiding beneath a porch has highlighted the importance of new regulations in Georgia requiring pet owners to tag and register specific reptile species. With the registration deadline looming just a month away, pet owners are urged to act promptly.

Dr. Brett Albanese of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources emphasizes the urgency, advising pet owners to schedule a visit to their veterinarian as soon as possible to meet the upcoming December 3rd deadline.

Since last December, six reptile species have been designated as wild animals in Georgia, including Nile monitors, African helmeted turtles, Chinese softshell turtles, Argentine black and white tegus, and Indian rock and Burmese pythons. The grace period for pet owners to attach passive integrated transponder (PIT) tags to their reptiles and then register them with the DNR is about to expire.

The Argentine black and white tegu discovered under a porch in Athens last month is a stark example of the need for these regulations. The homeowner was unaware of the lizard's presence until neighborhood children alerted her to the "giant lizard" in her yard. Unfortunately, no one claimed the tegu, and it remains uncertain whether it escaped or was released, which is illegal.

According to Dr. Albanese, "This is definitely an example of why we need to regulate these species. They can be difficult to keep, and as they grow, their owners may not want to care for them or be able to afford to."

The decision to add these reptile species to the state's wild animal list was made based on their potential threat to wildlife and people. Biologists reviewed non-native species documented in Georgia and nearby states, considering ecological risks and inherent dangers to humans.

The Argentine black and white tegu, for instance, is a South American reptile commonly found in the pet trade. However, through escapes and releases, these lizards, which can grow up to 4 feet in length, have established populations in the wild in Florida and southeast Georgia.

To allow pet owners to comply with the regulations, the Board of Natural Resources approved a 12-month period for tagging and registering the six reptile species and for businesses to sell any newly listed wild animals acquired before the changes took effect.

Pet owners can transfer their tagged and registered reptiles to others, provided they meet the requirements, by the December 3rd deadline. After this date, animals that are not tagged and registered can only be possessed under a license or permit for scientific, educational, or public exhibition purposes.

It is crucial to emphasize that releasing non-native species into the wild is illegal and undermines efforts to protect native wildlife from the threats posed by non-native species.

For more information on registration and tagging, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/Reptile-Tagging-FAQ. Detailed information about the wild-animal rule changes can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/wild-animal-rules.

In Georgia, the law differentiates between wild animals and wildlife native to the state, as well as species typically considered domestic. The state regulates wild animals that pose threats to wildlife, other natural resources, or people, and those that create issues in enforcing wildlife laws and regulations.