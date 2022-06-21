Getting ready for a smooth-ie start to the summer season

And what better way to celebrate the new season than by picking out our favorite fruits, vegetables, and spices and blending them into a summery treat?

This morning, we spent some time with the team at Smoothie King Chamblee, getting tips from the pros on creating healthy and flavorful smoothies and how to pair them with healthy lifestyle choices. We spent some time coming up with our own smoothies, learned some yoga stretches, and even hosted a "smoothie taste test" with some local youth. Oh, and did we mention the blender bikes…where you pedal to mix your smoothie?

Yep, it all happened on Good Day Atlanta. Click the video player in this article to check it out!