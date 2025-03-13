UPDATE: Atlanta 12-year-old missing after leaving home has been found

article

UPDATE: Atlanta police say the missing 12-year-old has been found and he is in good health.

No other information was provided.

ORIGINAL STORY

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Officials are searching for Ge’tai Singfield.

What we know:

According to police, Singfield had gotten in trouble at school and was disciplined by his mom on Wednesday.

At around 6:45 a.m., authorities say the boy left his home on North Camp Creek Parkway without his mother's permission.

Officials describe Singfield as 4-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 96 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

What you can do:

If you have seen Singfield or know anything about where he could be, call 911 immediately or the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260.