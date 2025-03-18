Georgia's tort reform battle: Parents rally against proposed legal changes

The Brief Sponsors of tort reform bills in Georgia argue that an overhaul of the legal system is overdue, while opponents fear it could harm victims of abuse. Concerned parents and survivors are lobbying against SB68, sharing personal stories of abuse to urge lawmakers to reject the proposed tort reform. Opponents claim the legislation would limit the ability of abuse victims to sue responsible parties, including businesses and employees.



The fight continues over proposed changes to how civil lawsuits are filed in Georgia.

Sponsors of tort reform bills making their way through the state legislature insist an overhaul of Georgia's legal system is long overdue.

Opposition to tort reform

What they're saying:

Some groups fear children who are abused at childcare facilities, victims of elder abuse, and others would be harmed if a law is passed.

Parents lobbied lawmakers at the State Capitol in opposition to SB68.

"We are here today as mothers, and we are here today as survivors, and we are here to tell all of our stories," a woman told reporters during a news conference.

Concerned parents shared heart-wrenching stories of abuse they said their children suffered at the hands of childcare providers. They converged on the state capitol to lobby lawmakers and attend a series of committee meetings Tuesday afternoon.

What action do parents want lawmakers to take with regard to the legislation?

The group is calling on lawmakers to reject tort reform legislation making its way through the legislature.

They said if the legislation passes in its current form, it will severely limit the ability of children who are abused at daycare facilities, victims of elder abuse and violent crime victims to sue businesses where the act occurred or employees who committed the crime.

Gov. Kemp's spokesman reacts

The other side:

Gov. Brian Kemp has said tort reform is one of his top priorities this session. Kemp spokesperson Garrison Douglas issued a written statement this afternoon stating:

"The governor has been and is committed to a balanced and commonsense tort reform package that doesn’t prevent any Georgian who has been wronged from getting the justice they deserve. This issue has been studied extensively, in addition to the robust conversations with stakeholders on all sides. Upholding the status quo is not an option and we look forward to continuing our work with legislators to get meaningful tort reform done for hardworking Georgians and job creators alike." - Garrison Douglas, Kemp Spokesperson

SEE ALSO: