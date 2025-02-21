Georgia Senate passes tort reform bill after heated debate

The Brief Macon Senator John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, sponsored SB 68. Lawmakers pushing for tort reform say businesses and consumers will benefit. Opponents say the bill gives more power to insurance companies.



Georgia state senators debated for about two hours before passing Senate Bill 68 on Friday.

Gov. Brian Kemp called tort reform his top priority this legislative session.

Why is Kemp calling for tort reform?

The backstory:

Gov. Brian Kemp said his tort reform package aims to stabilize insurance costs for businesses and consumers, level the playing field in civil court proceedings, increase transparency and fairness, and protect Georgians' rights. Kemp called it a "comprehensive and common sense package."

Why are Democrats opposed?

The other side:

Republicans and Democrats are at odds over what reforms are needed. Some opponents claim the bill addresses a problem that does not exist and would give more power to insurance companies. Senate Democrats have introduced their own tort reform bill, which they say better ensure equal footing.

How did the Senate vote go?

What we know:

Senators voted mostly along party lines. Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, broke ranks with his Democratic colleagues and voted for the measure. Republican Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, voted against it.

What's next:

The bill now goes to the House. Gov. Kemp has indicated that he is prepared to call a special session if state lawmakers don't pass a tort reform bill this session.