Georgia's reaction to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action on Thursday, saying race cannot be a factor in college admissions.

Here are some of the reactions from people within the state of Georgia.

Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet, issued the following statement after the ultra-conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court threw out race-conscious admissions at universities across the country, eliminating decades of precedent.

"Justice ‘Harlan Crow’ Thomas and five other MAGAs have just slammed the college doors on Black and Brown folks after declaring that we now live in a color-blind country. This judicial activism must be met with passage of my legislation to expand SCOTUS. This decision can lead to the demise of HBCUs. We cannot let that happen. Supreme Court Reform Now!"

