Georgia's Own Credit Union volunteers build 50 beds for kids

More than 50 volunteers from Georgia’s Own Credit Union gathered on Saturday to build 50 beds for children in need as part of the nationwide Sleep in Heavenly Peace initiative. Over its 12-year history, the organization has constructed more than 200,000 beds for children without beds across the country.

The Lawrenceville event came just one week after "Bunks Across America Day," during which Sleep in Heavenly Peace built 8,000 beds through its 300+ chapters nationwide. Georgia’s Own Credit Union contributed a total of 90 beds this year in honor of its 90th anniversary, with additional builds taking place in Albany and Savannah.

Founded in 2019, the Gwinnett chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built and delivered 770 beds to date, but demand remains high. The chapter currently has requests for more than 1,000 beds for children in Gwinnett County and surrounding areas.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to address a critical need, helping ensure children have a comfortable place to sleep in communities across the country.