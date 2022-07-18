Georgia's average gas price decreases by 15 cents per gallon in one week

Maybe you noticed the big bold numbers outside gas stations decreasing slightly over the past week. The disparity between prices this time last year is still more than a dollar, but a decline in travel is providing drivers across the country with some relief.

The average price per gallon of gas in Georgia decreased 15 cents in a week to $4.04 per gallon, according to AAA. That's 45 cents less than the average price per gallon one week ago.

The decrease mirrors the national decline in gas prices, which fell by 15 cents to $4.53.

Experts said the midsummer travel season is declining, depressing prices.

"The decrease in demand, alongside declining oil prices, has helped to lower gas prices," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "As these supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see relief at the pump."

Drivers are still paying on average more than $16 to fill up a tank than this time last year.

Atlanta and Athens are two of the most expensive markets for gas, according to AAA. The least expensive places to fill up — for less than $4 — are in middle and south Georgia: Albany, Warner Robins and Valdosta.



