Georgians warned about unlicensed door-to-door pest control sales

The Brief Agriculture officials say they've seen around 175 cases of unlicensed people going door-to-door trying to sell pest control services. Georgia law requires anyone selling or performing pest control services to have a valid Certified Operator’s License or Registered Employee License issued by the state. Authorities warn that unlicensed operators likely don't have the training to safely handle pest-control chemicals.



Authorities say they've seen more than 150 violations this year alone.

What we know:

Under state law, anyone selling or performing pest control services must have a valid Certified Operator’s License or Registered Employee License issued by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

That certification ensures that the pest fighters are properly trained to use potentially harmful pesticides.

Violators of these regulations can result in fines of up to $10,000.

Officials say customers have the right to request proof of a pest control license at any time.

What they're saying:

"Hiring a licensed pest control company isn’t just a matter of legality—it’s a matter of safety," said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. "Unlicensed operators likely do not have the proper training or oversight to safely handle chemicals or pests, and we encourage all Georgians to ask for proof of licensure from any individual soliciting pest control services door-to-door."

What you can do:

If you have experience with a salesman who won't provide proof that he or she is licensed, officials ask you to report the incident on the Department of Agriculture's website.

You can learn more about the regulations concerning pest control here.