'How am I going to pay my rent?': Some Georgians still waiting for unemployment claims amid pandemic

It’s been difficult for people still waiting to receive unemployment money from the state.

Some people are at their breaking point and said they have gone months without any source of income or assistance.

"How am I going to pay my rent. I have bills due again starting the 6th," Elizabeth Graham said. "I am just really down to the wire."

Elizabeth Graham is stressed out and frustrated just like many others. Graham said she hasn’t received benefits since early December.

"There is not just ‘ok I’m out of work I get unemployment’ idea. That’s not how it works and never worked that way," Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.

More than two million people have filed claims for assistance across the state.

Many people report they are still waiting for assistance from the Consolidated Appropriations Act also known as the CAA Bill. The Bill was passed by Congress in December and it extended benefit programs for those who desperately need help.

"When they passed that (Bill) they added new features and requirements so our technology staff have been going around the clock seven days a week working on programming in the changes," Butler said.

Commissioner Butler describes this Bill as extremely complicated and difficult and says there are many different parts which caused a delay in issuing the funds.

"They are passing some of these Bills and they have no sense of time and effort it will take to put in place some of the things they dream up," Butler said.

What about the people who might be waiting for back payments in relation to this Bill.

"When Congress passed the Bill they did not allow it to pay for backdated weeks it was only the weeks forward after the Bill passed," Commissioner Butler said.

Butler said his staff had to go back and recheck identities of those eligible which also took time.

The Department of Labor is also working with less staff than normal and are in need of additional Appeal Officers.

"The issues we are seeing are not related to processing anyone’s claims. It’s usually related to the fact someone filed and don’t have enough wages or they have filed and they don’t have any wages at all. We also see they have a situation where they have been deemed ineligbale and have to go through appeals process," Butler said.

Butler said payments went out this week, but many people still haven’t received a payment.

Others complain they get no answers when they try to call for help.

"This is a very dire situation and I’m doing everything I can to not be stressed out," Graham said.

