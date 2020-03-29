Georgians gather to pray for health care workers battling coronavirus

Hundreds of of Georgians displayed an incredible show of support for local health care workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

Nearly every spot in Piedmont Newnan Hospital's parking lot was filled. In each car there were people to pray for the employees and patients inside.

In video shared by FOX 5 viewers, residents drove by honking their horns, flashing lights and singing "Amazing Grace."

One doctor inside Piedmont Newnan told FOX 5 that working on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 is hard and draining, but he said seeing the support left him feeling blessed.

We all felt touched by this. Everyone's eyes were wet," Dr. Naman Patel said. "We all left our family home to take care of patients. It's hard and draining. And to see this gives goosebumps. I feel blessed."

Piedmont Newnan wasn't the only hospital in Georgia where this show of support has happened recently. Another prayer gathering also happened Saturday at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.

Georgians also gathered at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, playing music and holding their hands up in prayer.

