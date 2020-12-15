Two Georgia women charged with bribing former supervisor with DeKalb Tax Commissioner’s Office

Two Georgia women are accused of paying bribes to a former supervisor at the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner's Office in exchange for unlawfully registering vehicles.

Lesbia Lily Gonzalez Moreno, 46, of Atlanta, and Ailin Michelle Maldonado, 24, of Norcross, allegedly paid multiple bribes to register illegally vehicles without the necessary documentation, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

According to an indictment, from at least May 2019 to November 8, 2019, Moreno and Maldonado repeatedly paid Harris bribe payments to register unlawfully vehicles for owners without presenting a valid Georgia driver’s license or identification card.

Under state law, a vehicle owner could not register a vehicle or receive a license plate unless they presented a valid Georgia driver’s license or identification card at the time of application. Nevertheless, in exchange for bribe payments, typically $200 per vehicle, Harris unlawfully registered and obtained license places for owners identified by Moreno and Maldonado. During this period, Moreno and Maldonado each gave Harris thousands of dollars in bribe payments.

Harris, who served as the Supervisor of Tax Tag Clerks for the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office from July 2017 to November 2019, pleaded guilty in July to federal program bribery and blackmail and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Moreno was indicted on nine counts of honest services wire fraud. Maldonado was indicted on seven counts of honest services wire fraud in a separate indictment.

