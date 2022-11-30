Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say

article

Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog.

Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and home invasion.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday morning on Chattahoochee Street in Flowery Branch. Police found a woman standing in the road with two gunshot wounds.

Police said the officers found the suspect at the scene and arrested her. Investigators learned Spratt entered the victim's home and confronted her about the dogs before pulling out a gun and firing several shots at the victim.

"This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results," Flowery Branch Police Chief Christopher Hulsey said. "There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed. I am proud of the quick response time and sound decision-making of our officers and thankful that this incident was not worse. I would also like to thank Oakwood Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff's Office for their assistance."