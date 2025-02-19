Georgia woman files lawsuit after being implanted with wrong embryo

article

The Brief A Georgia woman gave birth to another couple’s biological child after a fertility clinic reportedly implanted the wrong embryo. Despite bonding with the baby for five months, she was forced to give him up after a court ruled in favor of the biological parents. The lawsuit against Coastal Fertility Specialists highlights concerns over the lack of oversight in the fertility industry.



A Georgia woman’s dream of motherhood reportedly turned into a nightmare when a fertility clinic allegedly implanted the wrong embryo, leading her to carry and give birth to another couple’s child.

Despite forming a deep bond with the baby, her attorneys say she was reportedly forced to give him up after a court awarded custody to his biological parents. Now, she is suing the clinic.

What we know:

A case of possible medical negligence has surfaced as Krystena Murray, a 38-year-old former patient of Coastal Fertility Specialists, is suing the clinic for wrongfully implanting a stranger’s embryo during her IVF treatment.

Murray, a white woman, selected a white sperm donor who resembled her—blonde hair and blue eyes.

After giving birth in December 2023, she immediately realized something was wrong when she saw her child.

A DNA test in January 2024 confirmed that the baby was not genetically related to her.

The biological parents sued for custody, and in May 2024, a court awarded them the child. Murray has not seen him since.

The lawsuit, filed in Georgia state court, is being handled by attorney Adam Wolf of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise. Coastal Fertility Specialists operates clinics in Georgia and South Carolina.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

While the case has revealed a serious failure in fertility clinic procedures, several critical questions remain unanswered:

Where is Murray’s actual embryo? The clinic has not publicly confirmed whether her biological child was implanted in another patient.

How did the error happen? There are no official explanations from Coastal Fertility Specialists regarding how the embryos were switched.

What measures will be taken to prevent future mistakes? The case has sparked concerns about the lack of federal regulations in the fertility industry.

Journey to motherhood

The backstory:

Murray’s journey to motherhood began with Coastal Fertility Specialists, a clinic that claimed to offer the highest level of care and safety. The process involved months of preparation, including:

Daily hormone injections for over two weeks to stimulate egg production.

Frequent doctor visits and tests to monitor progress.

An egg retrieval procedure, where multiple eggs were collected and fertilized with donor sperm.

Embryo implantation in May 2023—but it was later revealed that the transferred embryo belonged to another couple.

Murray was overjoyed when she learned she was pregnant, according to her attorneys. She spent five months bonding with her baby before being forced to give him up.

Emotional toll

What they're saying:

The emotional toll of this experience has been devastating for Murray, who now speaks out about her pain and loss.

Her attorney, Adam Wolf, emphasized the severity of the clinic’s mistake and the urgent need for regulatory change:

Statement from Coastal Fertility Specialists

What they're saying:

The fertility clinic also sent a statement to the Associated Press.

Coastal Fertility Specialists deeply regrets the distress caused by an unprecedented error that resulted in an embryo transfer mix-up. While this ultimately led to the birth of a healthy child, we recognize the profound impact this situation has had on the affected families, and we extend our sincerest apologies.

We’re a family business dedicated to helping individuals and couples build their families. It’s for that reason that we hold ourselves to the highest standards of care and responsibility. This incident, while isolated in our 15-year history, does not reflect the level of excellence and trust we strive to uphold.

This was an isolated event with no further patients affected. The same day this error was discovered we immediately conducted an in-depth review and put additional safeguards in place to further protect patients and to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. These additional measures reinforce our already stringent protocols and reflect our commitment to patient safety, transparency, and trust.

We are doing everything we can to make things right for those affected by this incident. We will continue to uphold the integrity of our practice and our commitment to supporting families in their journey to parenthood.

Possible concerns related to IVF treatment

Why you should care:

This case exposes serious flaws in fertility clinic oversight and raises concerns for anyone considering IVF treatment.

Fertility treatments are becoming more common, yet industry regulations remain weak or nonexistent in many areas.

Embryo mix-ups have lifelong consequences for families, leading to legal battles, heartbreak, and permanent separation.

The lawsuit could set a precedent for future cases and push for stricter oversight of IVF clinics.

What's next:

The legal battle is ongoing, but this case will most likely spark broader discussions about IVF safety and accountability. The law firm representing the woman in this case says it has represented more than 1,000 patients taking action against fertility clinics.