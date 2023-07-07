Georgia woman arrested after viral video showing her drag child by hair

article

A viral TikTok video taken by a concerned neighbor has led to the arrest of Macon woman on child cruelty charges.

Samrria Mona White, 27, of Macon, was charged with first-degree cruelty to children on Wednesday.

The neighbor told WGXA their children were playing at White’s pool, but White got angry and sent everyone home. The neighbor then says they spotted White chasing her daughter down the road.

"In the shocking video, which was also posted to social media, the woman is seen striking the child in the face several times," the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page about the incident.

The video then appears to show White dragging her daughter through the grass by the hair.

At first, deputies say White denied the claims, but was told the incident was caught on camera.

She was then taken into custody.

According to the police report, medics say White’s daughter had redness on her chest that was starting to bruise. She was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

White was taken to the Bibb County Jail and was being held on a $2,000 bond as of Thursday evening.

Investigators say DFCS has been notified about the case.