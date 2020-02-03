Georgia veteran unveils hidden talent after brain cancer diagnosis

Columbus Cook's basement is dripping in art...literally. The 54-year-old embraces when paint misses the canvas and lands on the floor.

His longtime passion is evident by the crowded walls, easels and floor -- full of masterpieces dating back to his elementary years.

FOX 5 was there as he gently made his first stroke on a particularly personal piece, inspired by brain scans, depicting his Glioblastoma, a grade four brain tumor.

A 2018 MRI revealed the cancer right before Cook was scheduled to deploy with the Georgia Air National Guard. The discovery was almost immediately followed by a six-hour surgery, wiping out his words and taking away his ability to read and write.

Columbus Cook, 54, will retire this month after serving for 30 years in numerous branches of the U.S. military.

"As soon as he came out of surgery, it was scary," said wife Val Cook."And it was very scary for the kids because they're watching their dad learn how to spell, and how to write again, and how to read."

The prognosis was grim. Doctors predicted the father of seven had a precious nine months left to live.

Fast forward a year and a half, and Cook said he's thriving in his art studio, erected by fellow service members, filled by his creative mind.

Advertisement

GIRL WITH RARE DISEASE BECOMES BOSS FOR A DAY

Co-workers were shocked to learn that art is what occupied so much of Cook's downtime, even while abroad during Operation Desert Storm.

He kept his talent well hidden, until his cancer diagnosis.

"I honestly feel very privileged to know him, to have worked with him," said Chief Master Sgt. Russell Hunt, a friend and co-worker. "Just when you think you have someone figured out, no not Columbus, there's a lot more to this guy than what comes across."

And in an especially vulnerable step, Cook even has begun to share his creations in his first solo art shows in Duluth and Atlanta.

His exhibit will be available for viewing through Feb. 21 at the Rialto Center fo the Arts, which is hosting an opening reception on Feb. 6.

"Art really is therapy," said Val Cook. "You kind of think of that in a very cliche way, until you see it really become a survival method for someone. He might have a very fuzzy day, and then when he's in the studio, he's lucid, he's clear, he's intentional."

MORE HEARTWARMING STORIES FROM FOX 5 ATLANTA

So while he doesn't always have the words, Cook always has his art.

"It is something that allows me to simply express myself," Cook said.

After 30 years in the service, Cook is set to retire at the end of this month.

Keep up to date on the latest news impacting your community with the FOX 5 Atlanta app.