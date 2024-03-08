Expand / Collapse search
Biden, Trump prepare for dueling campaign rallies in Georgia this weekend

By
Published 
2024 Election
FOX 5 Atlanta

Biden, Trump to hold rallies in Georgia

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are both holding campaign rallies in Georgia on Saturdays, ahead of next week's Georgia primary.

ATLANTA - President Joe Biden won Georgia by a thin margin last election, but recent polls show former President Donald Trump taking the lead.

Political analysts who spoke with FOX 5 say they expect both candidates will campaign heavily in the state leading up to the November election.

"The fact that you've got former President Biden and President Trump campaigning in Georgia this weekend shows one thing: Yes, we are a swing state," republican political strategist Phil Kent told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

With Georgia once again poised to be a key battleground state heading into the November election, political pundits are weighing in on the race ahead of next week's Georgia Primary.

US President Joe Biden, during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Election-year politics will increase the focus on Biden's remarks and lawmakers' reactions, as he's stumping to the natio

Expand

"What you are seeing from the Biden-Harris campaign now is more grassroots, outreach activity," democratic political strategist Tharon Johnson explained.  

President Biden and former President Trump will hold dueling campaign rallies in the Peach State on Saturday.

Biden's Georgia visit comes on the heels of his State of The Union address.

President Biden mentions Laken Riley during State of the Union

President Biden mentions the murder of Laken Riley while discussing immigration during his 2024 State of the Union address before Congress. The president was discussing a proposed bill when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupted his speech.

Johnson said the president will continue to highlight his key achievements on the campaign trail.

"What you saw at the State of the Union is what you'll hear when he is here in Georgia, about telling them how he is growing the economy, giving them healthcare and also talking about education and literacy.  These are important things that I think Georgia voters want to hear from the president."

Former US President Donald Trump arrives during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Trump said he will impose tit-for-tat tariffs if he is reelected president, reiterating one of his isolationist

Expand

Kent said Trump will work to build on that momentum during Saturday's campaign appearance in Rome.

"I think what Trump is going to emphasize is what a great record he had in his presidential term," Kent explained. "Whether you like Trump or not, the economy was down. We were energy independent. When grocery prices were down, mortgages were down."

Political analysts believe one of the biggest challenges facing candidates this year is voter apathy. They say candidates will have to work to convince tuned out voters to turn out this year.