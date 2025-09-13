Georgia Tech upsets 12th-ranked Clemson with last-second field goal

Image 1 of 5 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: A detailed view of the scoreboard after the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Clemson Tigers 24-21 during the game between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pulled off a dramatic upset over 12th-ranked Clemson on Saturday, thanks to a game-winning field goal by Aidan Birr.

What we know:

With under 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter and no timeouts remaining, Georgia Tech’s special teams sprinted onto the field and lined up for a long attempt. Birr’s 55-yard kick as time expired gave the Yellow Jackets a 24-21 victory. The kick also tied for the longest field goal in Georgia Tech history.

Quarterback Haynes King returned from a lower-body injury that kept him out of Georgia Tech’s Sept. 6 win over Gardener-Webb.

King was 19 for 27 for 216 yards and added 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter for the Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0 ACC).

What they're saying:

"We worked that situation a lot throughout camp and practice," Birr said. "Seeing the offense and the defense play so well, I didn’t want to let them down."

Big picture view:

The win could propel Georgia Tech back into the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since September 9, 2024, when the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 23 after starting the season 2-0.

See the game and celebration in images by clicking here.

What's next:

Georgia Tech will return home next week to face non-conference opponent Temple.