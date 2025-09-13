PHOTOS: Georgia Tech beats Clemson, fans storm field
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Dean Patterson #11 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets catches a two-point conversion against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter of the game between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA - The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pulled off a dramatic upset over 12th-ranked Clemson on Saturday, thanks to a game-winning field goal by Aidan Birr.