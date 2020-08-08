Georgia Tech students begin move-in during COVID-19 pandemic

First-year students will begin transitioning into their dorm rooms at Georgia Tech on Saturday, and it's a move-in day like never before.

Move-in day is one of the most chaotic weekends of the year for college students and their families, but it looks a little bit different in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the university ended the spring semester entirely online, the fall semester will begin with a mix of in-person and remote classes.

The university says that there will be PPE kits in every dorm room, more single-occupancy residences, scattered check-in times and dining options, and a new app for students to schedule meals and move-ins with the touch of a button.

Saturday's move-in day comes after a summer-long debate involving the school's faculty, students, and more.

After protests and petitions, the school now requires a face mask to be worn in any setting where socially distancing requirements are not met. Certain places, such as dorm rooms or any outdoor areas where everyone is socially distant, will not have maks required.

Several other schools in the University System will hold move-in days in the coming weeks.

Students at the University of Georgia will start moving in Friday, Aug. 14.

Like Tech, the school is staggering move-in times and students will continue to arrive on campus through Thursday, Aug. 20.

Unlike Georgia Tech, UGA requires most first-year students to live on campus, raising concerns among some incoming students who have protested the policy in recent days.

Meantime, Georgia State students will move into on-campus housing between Aug. 15 and 23 under a staggard schedule.

Students at Kennesaw State University will move into campus housing from Aug. 12 through Aug. 15.

