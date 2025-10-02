Georgia Tech Police open new security hub on campus

article

The Brief New Georgia Tech security hub monitors campus and Midtown in real time. Facility will also host safety meetings, training and outreach events. Goal is to improve response and coordination with Atlanta Police.



The Georgia Tech Police Department has opened a new security hub designed to strengthen campus safety and coordination with city partners.

What we know:

The facility will serve as a secondary surveillance center, providing real-time camera feeds from Georgia Tech’s campus and surrounding Midtown areas. Officials said the hub will also be used to host public safety meetings, training sessions and community outreach events.

What they're saying:

Police say the initiative is aimed at improving response times and boosting collaboration with the Atlanta Police Department and the Midtown Alliance.