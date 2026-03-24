Georgia Tech names new head coach for men's basketball

The Brief Georgia Tech names Scott Cross its 16th head coach to lead struggling program. Cross led Troy to back-to-back Sun Belt titles and NCAA Tournament appearances. Yellow Jackets finished last in the ACC with just 11 wins this past season.



Georgia Tech has hired Scott Cross as the new head coach of its men’s basketball program, bringing in a proven winner to help rebuild the struggling team.

What we know:

Cross was officially introduced as the 16th head coach in program history. He comes to Atlanta after seven seasons at Troy, where he led the Trojans to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

He was also named Sun Belt Coach of the Year this past season.

Cross takes over a Georgia Tech program coming off a difficult year. The Yellow Jackets finished with just 11 wins and placed last in the Atlantic Coast Conference, missing the ACC Tournament.