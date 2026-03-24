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Georgia Tech names new head coach for men's basketball

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 24, 2026 8:23am EDT
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia Tech welcomes new head coach

Georgia Tech welcomes new head coach

Georgia Tech has named a new head coach for men's basketball. Former Troy head coach Scott Cross is now a yellowjacket. 

The Brief

    • Georgia Tech names Scott Cross its 16th head coach to lead struggling program.
    • Cross led Troy to back-to-back Sun Belt titles and NCAA Tournament appearances.
    • Yellow Jackets finished last in the ACC with just 11 wins this past season.

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech has hired Scott Cross as the new head coach of its men’s basketball program, bringing in a proven winner to help rebuild the struggling team.

What we know:

Cross was officially introduced as the 16th head coach in program history. He comes to Atlanta after seven seasons at Troy, where he led the Trojans to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

He was also named Sun Belt Coach of the Year this past season.

Cross takes over a Georgia Tech program coming off a difficult year. The Yellow Jackets finished with just 11 wins and placed last in the Atlantic Coast Conference, missing the ACC Tournament.

The Source

  • Information for the above story provided by Georgia Tech. 

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