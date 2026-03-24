Georgia Tech names new head coach for men's basketball
ATLANTA - Georgia Tech has hired Scott Cross as the new head coach of its men’s basketball program, bringing in a proven winner to help rebuild the struggling team.
What we know:
Cross was officially introduced as the 16th head coach in program history. He comes to Atlanta after seven seasons at Troy, where he led the Trojans to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
He was also named Sun Belt Coach of the Year this past season.
Cross takes over a Georgia Tech program coming off a difficult year. The Yellow Jackets finished with just 11 wins and placed last in the Atlantic Coast Conference, missing the ACC Tournament.