Georgia Tech beats Wake Forest, keeps perfect record

Image 1 of 5 ▼ WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 27: Haynes King #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets greets Robby Ashford #2 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after a football game at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Brief The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 5-0 for the first time since 2014. The team beat the Demon Deacons 30-29. The Yellow Jackets head into an open date before hosting Virginia Tech on Oct. 11.



The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 5-0 for the first time since 2014 after beating Wake Forest in overtime.

What we know:

The team beat the Demon Deacons 30-29 after intercepting Wake Forest's 2-point play in overtime.

Georgia Tech trailed 20-3 early in the third quarter, then rallied to hold off Wake Forest’s bid for a huge win under first-year coach Jake Dickert.

The team is currently ranked 16th in the AP poll.

What's next:

The Yellow Jackets head into an open date before hosting Virginia Tech on Oct. 11.