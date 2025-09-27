Georgia Tech beats Wake Forest, keeps perfect record
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 27: Haynes King #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets greets Robby Ashford #2 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after a football game at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 5-0 for the first time since 2014 after beating Wake Forest in overtime.
What we know:
The team beat the Demon Deacons 30-29 after intercepting Wake Forest's 2-point play in overtime.
Georgia Tech trailed 20-3 early in the third quarter, then rallied to hold off Wake Forest’s bid for a huge win under first-year coach Jake Dickert.
The team is currently ranked 16th in the AP poll.
What's next:
The Yellow Jackets head into an open date before hosting Virginia Tech on Oct. 11.
The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this article.