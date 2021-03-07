Georgia teachers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Starting Monday, teachers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is setting aside the first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for teachers and educators in the state.

"I know I'm going to feel better after tomorrow just knowing I'm able to better protect people at my home," said Daniel Sobczak, DeKalb County educator.

Sobczak told FOX 5 he's excited to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He's set to get his first shot on Monday.

I'm excited. It's our first opportunity to really get back to normal," said Sobczak.

School districts across the state are making plans to vaccinate teachers and school employees. They'll be doing that through local health department, hospital, and mass vaccination sites. Some smaller districts even plan to go to door-to-door to vaccinate teachers.

"I don't know how long that process is going to take, and I didn't want to wait," explained Sobczak, "As soon as I was eligible, I started looking for somewhere I could get my first shot."

Last week, Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods, Governor Brian Kemp's office, and 13 school superintendents met to talk about vaccine rollout plans. Not every district will start vaccinating on Monday. Atlanta Public Schools will hold mass vaccinations for teachers later this month.'

"We have also secured because of our size 200 medical and non-medical volunteers to staff our event," said Dr. Herring, Atlanta Public School Superintendent.

The state is setting aside the first shipment which is 83,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for educators. Any district that doesn't receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

"I really believe this is going to be what we need to do to get us back. Like I said, I want nothing more than to have that classroom full," said Sobczak.

