Lawmaker calls for stiffer penalties after series of 'swatting' calls in Georgia

In the wake of a series of swatting calls targeting himself and fellow Senate members, Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Gwinnett County, issued a resolute statement today, expressing gratitude for the safety of his family and colleagues while denouncing the menacing actions. The senator commended the rapid response of Gwinnett County law enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in addressing the swatting incidents.

"Given the recent threats against myself and fellow Senate members, I am profoundly thankful for the safety of my family, colleagues, and their families," Sen. Dixon stated. "I commend the swift actions of the Gwinnett local law enforcement and the GBI in their handling of the swatting calls. I remain committed to collaborating with law enforcement as they conduct a comprehensive investigation into the threats. These senseless actions won’t deter my commitment to serving the constituents of this great state."

Sen. Dixon pledged to work across party lines during the upcoming 2024 Legislative Session to introduce legislation aimed at bolstering penalties for false reporting and the misuse of police forces. Emphasizing that this issue transcends politics, the Senator underscored its significance in the realm of public safety and the preservation of institutional integrity.

"This issue goes beyond politics—it’s about public safety and preserving the integrity of our institutions. We will not stand for these threats of violence and intimidation," Sen. Dixon declared. "Those involved in swatting must be held accountable under the full extent of the law."

The senator concluded his statement by expressing his determination to address the issue head-on, emphasizing the need for a united front against such threats.

Who has been targeted by swatting in Georgia?

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, reported she was swatted on Christmas morning.

The next day, Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones reported a bomb threat and a swatting call the following day.

Sources say Senators John Albers (R-Alpharetta), Kim Jackson (D-Pine Lake), Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta) and Clint Dixon (R-Buford) were also targeted on the holiday.

What is the law when it comes to swatting?

A person who makes a swatting call can be charged with an unlawful request for emergency services assistance. The charge initially is a "misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature," according to the Georgia statutes, unless it interferes with "critical infrastructure." Then it becomes a felony punishable by incarceration for no less than 5 years and no more than 10 years, a $100,000 fine, or both.

A person who is convicted for a second time faces no less than 5 to no more than 10 years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

If serious bodily injury or death results due to a false call, an additional punishment of one to 10 years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both could also be added.

In addition, a judge is allowed to order restitution to be paid to any victims.

Compounding charges may also apply depending on the circumstance of the nature of the swatting incident.

What do the federal laws say about swatting?

As with Georgia’s laws, swatting is illegal at the federal level. In addition, compounding factors determine what a person convicted of a swatting call may face as a punishment.

The court will take into consideration different factors such as how the threat was transmitted, who was the target of the threat, what false threat was made, and what happened during the response.

Typically, reporting a false crime can carry up to five years in prison on its own. Implying the use of explosives could net up to 10 years in prison. If there was serious bodily harm, a prankster could spend up to 20 years in prison and if death occurs, they could face life in prison.