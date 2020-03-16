Georgia suspending Milestones testing during coronavirus outbreak

Georgia students worrying about preparing for end-of-grade testing while schools are closed can breathe a sigh of relief.

Georgia's state school superintendent is suspending the state's Milestones end-of-grade and end-of-course testing to ensure the safety of students and staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Superintendent Richard Woods said that he is suspending all Georgia Milestones EOGs and EOCs until further notice.

Woods is also suspending the Georgia Alternative Assessment/GAA 2.0, teacher and leader evaluation requirements and reporting, and state-level attendance-related.

“Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Woods said. “The focus should be first and foremost on health and safety, then on flexible and creative ways to keep learning and growing. It’s common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents, and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia.”

Woods will recommend the suspension of the 20% course grade requirement for the Georgia Milestones EOC tests at a State Board of Education Meeting on March 27.

