Georgia Supreme Court to hear Biolab chemical fire case

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The Brief Georgia’s Supreme Court will hear arguments tied to a 2024 chemical fire in Conyers. Residents say they were exposed to harmful chemicals during the incident. Lawsuits seek long-term medical monitoring and other damages.



The Georgia Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments next week related to the 2024 chemical fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, according to The Center Square.

What we know:

The fire forced residents to evacuate for several weeks due to chemical emissions that elevated chlorine levels in the area.

According to court documents, people impacted by the fire are asking the court to require BioLab to pay for continuous medical monitoring.

BioLab is also facing additional lawsuits, including one filed by the Rockdale County Commission.