Georgia Supreme Court allowing chemical hair relaxer lawsuit to proceed

article

The Brief Georgia Supreme Court reinstates woman’s lawsuit over chemical hair relaxers. Plaintiff claims products from L’Oréal and Strength of Nature caused fibroids. Justices reject companies’ argument that the suit was filed too late



The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that a woman who claims she developed serious health problems after using chemical hair relaxers can move forward with her lawsuit against the product manufacturers.

In a decision issued Wednesday, the state’s high court overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed Kiara Burroughs’ case against Strength of Nature and L’Oréal. Burroughs alleges she used their hair relaxer products for years and was later diagnosed with fibroids in 2018.

Her lawsuit cites a study that found a possible link between chemical hair relaxers and cancer. The companies argued that her claims should be barred under Georgia’s 10-year statute of repose, which limits the time consumers can file product-related lawsuits. The Supreme Court disagreed, allowing the case to proceed.

Both companies say they are disappointed in the ruling and maintain their products are safe.