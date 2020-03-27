Georgia State Representative tests positive for coronavirus

Georgia State Representative Matthew Gambill (R-Cartersville) tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson from the office of the Speaker of the House.

Gambill started a self-quarantine on March 13. He had previously been exposed to -someone who test postivie for COVID-19. Rep. Gambill was then tested on March 16 and a postive result was returned on March 27.

Officials confirmed Gambill was not at the special session on March 16. As of Friday, he remains at his home where he is experiencing mild symptoms.

State health officials expect to see more confirmed cases and deaths as testing continues and the virus spreads within local communities.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: 844-442-2681