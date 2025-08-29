Georgia State Patrol car catches fire during pursuit in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper escaped injury Friday after his patrol car crashed and caught fire during a high-speed chase in southwest Atlanta.
Video from SKY FOX 5 shows the aftermath on Old Jonesboro Road Southwest, where the trooper’s vehicle was left burned.
What they're saying:
According to GSP, the trooper was pursuing a BMW at a high rate of speed when he ran off the roadway, striking a fence and a tree. The patrol car then burst into flames.
The trooper was not hurt. The BMW involved in the chase got away, authorities said.