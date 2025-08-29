Georgia State Patrol car catches fire during pursuit in Atlanta

The Brief A Georgia State Patrol trooper’s car crashed and caught fire during a high-speed chase on Old Jonesboro Road Southwest. The trooper struck a fence and tree while pursuing a BMW, which managed to get away. The trooper was not injured, according to GSP.



A Georgia State Patrol trooper escaped injury Friday after his patrol car crashed and caught fire during a high-speed chase in southwest Atlanta.

Video from SKY FOX 5 shows the aftermath on Old Jonesboro Road Southwest, where the trooper’s vehicle was left burned.

What they're saying:

According to GSP, the trooper was pursuing a BMW at a high rate of speed when he ran off the roadway, striking a fence and a tree. The patrol car then burst into flames.

The trooper was not hurt. The BMW involved in the chase got away, authorities said.