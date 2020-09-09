Georgia State Patrol: 19 die in crashes over Labor Day weekend

The Georgia State Patrol has shared a closer look at just how deadly the roads were in the state over the Labor Day weekend.

Officials say troopers investigated 331 traffic crashes for the 78-hour travel period between Friday and Monday.

Of those crashes, 176 people involved were injured. Eleven of the crashes were fatal - killing 13 people.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Along with the Georgia State Patrol, local law enforcement also reported six traffic deaths during the period.

The GSP also wrote nearly 9,000 citations, including over 1,000 seat belt violations, 4,600 speeding violations, and 169 involving improper child restraints.

Troopers also wrote over 10,000 warnings and arrested 309 drivers for driving under the influence.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.