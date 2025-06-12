Georgia state officer accused of leaking sensitive information in drug investigation

The Brief Kenneth Rankin, a Georgia state community supervision officer, was arrested for leaking sensitive law enforcement information related to a Tennessee drug investigation. Rankin was charged with computer theft and violation of oath of office, following a multi-agency investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges anticipated, and will be handed over to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.



A Georgia state community supervision officer has been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive law enforcement information to a suspect tied to a Tennessee drug investigation, officials said Thursday.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Kenneth Rankin, 52, of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, was arrested June 10 in LaFayette and charged with computer theft and violation of oath of office. He was booked into the Walker County Jail.

Authorities said Rankin illegally disseminated official data to a suspect involved in a narcotics investigation that originated in Hamilton County, Tennessee. The GBI launched its probe in May after being contacted by the Soddy Daisy Police Department, which uncovered information suggesting related criminal activity in Georgia.

The GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office led the Georgia-based investigation, with support from the agency’s Calhoun Regional Investigative Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

The multi-agency investigation also involved the Soddy Daisy Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, FBI field offices in Chattanooga and Dalton, and the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

What we don't know:

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

What's next:

Once the case is complete, it will be turned over to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.