Georgia State of the State Address: Kemp to unveil 2024 agenda

Gov. Brian Kemp will be at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday morning to deliver his annual State of the State Address before a joint session of the General Assembly.

The address will take place at 11 a.m. at the Capitol. First lady Marty Kemp, elected officials, guests from across the state, and leaders and members of both legislative chambers will be present.

The purpose of the address is to communicate the state's current status and achievements and discuss his future goals.

On Wednesday, the governor offered a sneak peek of his upcoming agenda during the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's Eggs and Issues Breakfast at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kemp told the crowd he plans to propose $1.8 billion in added spending on infrastructure, as well as expand health care training for dentists and physicians, showing how the state’s $11 billion in surplus cash is giving Georgia's top official the power to spend big even as state revenues slow.

GEORGIA'S 2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION BEGINS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Kemp said that he’ll need more than a year to follow through on a pledge to limit lawsuits. He also wants to make it harder for workers to unionize at the big developments Georgia is subsidizing.

"If we want to maintain this incredible position we’re in today for another generation, we need to make smart moves right now to secure that future," Kemp said, arguing his plans would keep Georgia’s economy humming.

The governor's legislative package allocates funding to improve the state's infrastructure and pay for GDOT transportation projects, to help move freight more efficiently and safely while making the system more reliable. The governor will also push for insurance reform.

"I will be introducing legislation this year that reflects my priorities to stabilize the market for insurers, stabilize premiums for Georgia families, and level the playing field in our courtrooms," he explained.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to members of the media at the Georgia State Capitol on May 07, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Other proposals expected in Kemp's budget include additional money for the state's workforce housing fund and the creation of a first-of-its-kind dental school at Georgia Southern University.

Kemp promised more to come in the address, including a likely proposal to raise pay for public employees and teachers.

FOX 5 will stream the full State of the State Address online and on its YouTube page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.