Increased applications, worker shortage causing delays in Georgia SNAP benefit processing

If you live in Georgia and have had issues applying for or renewing your SNAP benefits, you're not alone.

The Georgia Department of Human Services says they've been experiencing delays in processing all their new applications and renewals.

Officials say the delays are due to an increase in applications and a problematic worker shortage.

On top of that, the department says it lost the last day of SNAP renewals in March due to a system issue.

"We are working as quickly as possible to get all applications/renewals processed, but we – like all states – are still facing worker shortages and are actively hiring to fill positions so we can serve our clients more expeditiously," the department told FOX 5.

While the department has asked federal regulators for waivers that would allow them to process applications faster nearly a year ago, the federal authorities have not made a decision.

Despite the delays, officials say they are working through the cases and appreciate people being patient.

The program’s website directs people with issues to call 877-423-4746.