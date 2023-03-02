Georgia sheriff's office captain charged with sexually assaulting inmate

article

A Georgia detention officer captain is in custody after he was accused of sexually assaulting an inmate, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports.

Tuesday, agents with the GBI arrested 57-year-old Thomas Earl "Buster" King, a detention officer captain with the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, their investigation began Dec. 16, 2022 when the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to look into allegations that a captain sexually assaulted an inmate at the county's detention center.

After the investigation, the GBI presented the facts to a grand jury on Monday and the jury issued a true bill.

King turned himself in to the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He now faces two counts of sexual contact with an employee or agent and two counts of violation of oath of office.

The GBI is continuing its investigation. When the investigation is over, the case will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.