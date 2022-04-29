Georgia sheriff rescues mama pig found shot in the face

article

A Georgia sheriff has rescued a mama pig that someone had shot in the face and left with multiple injuries.

Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison shared a photo of the harmed hog on Facebook Thursday,

According to the sheriff, the whole thing started when he responded to reports of an injured pig on Swords Road.

At the location, Harrison found a sow who had been shot in the face with birdshot.

The sheriff and a deputy were able to trap the pig safely. While they were ensuring she was OK, "her five babies came out of the woods to check on mama," Harrison wrote.

All five little piglets were successfully rounded up.

Deputies say they're working on finding the mama and her kids a permanent home on a local farm where she can recover from the shooting.