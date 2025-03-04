Georgia Senate bill to ban DEI programs advances to floor vote

article

The Brief Georgia Senate bill banning DEI programs in public schools advances to the Senate floor, with violations risking loss of state and federal-managed funds. Bill sponsor Sen. Marty Harbin (R-Tyrone) argues that DEI programs have shifted from their original intent, suppressing free speech and prioritizing group identity over individual merit. The bill passed 6-2 in a Senate committee and now moves to the House; Senate Democrats are expected to debate the measure despite being in the minority.



A Georgia Senate bill that would formally ban Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in the state’s public schools is heading to the Senate floor for a vote. If passed, schools that violate the proposed rules would risk losing both state funds and federally managed funds distributed by the state.

What we know:

State Sen. Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone, the bill’s sponsor, argues that the legislation aims to restore academic excellence and fairness in Georgia’s colleges, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Harbin claims DEI initiatives have evolved beyond their original purpose, turning into ideological filters that suppress free speech, emphasize group identity over individual merit, and foster division rather than unity.

The backstory:

The bill comes as national conversations about DEI programs intensify. Last month, President Donald Trump directed the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate and penalize private sector organizations and educational institutions that receive federal funding and continue to implement DEI programs. He also sent a letter to state education departments and universities, warning that continued use of DEI initiatives could result in the loss of federal funding.

The Senate Higher Education Committee approved the bill with a 6-2 vote, sending it to the full Senate for further consideration. If it passes, the bill will move to the Georgia House of Representatives for a vote.

What's next:

Senate Democrats, though in the minority, are expected to challenge the measure and engage in debate before a final decision is reached.