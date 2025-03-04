Georgia Senate advances bills to restrict gender-affirming care with some Democratic support

The Brief Georgia's Senate passed two bills banning most gender-affirming care for minors and incarcerated individuals, reflecting similar Republican efforts nationwide. The first bill, passed 34-19, prohibits puberty blockers and most gender-affirming care for those under 18, even for those already in treatment. The second bill, passed 37-15, bans most gender-affirming care for people in state prisons, with some Democrats supporting it due to concerns over taxpayer funding.



Georgia’s Senate passed two bills Monday that would ban most gender-affirming care for minors and people incarcerated in state prisons.

It mirrors moves by Republicans across states and a handful of executive orders by President Donald Trump targeting transgender people.

The backstory:

Georgia's Senate recently passed two significant bills that aim to restrict gender-affirming care for minors and incarcerated individuals. These legislative moves align with broader Republican efforts across various states and echo executive orders from former President Donald Trump targeting transgender individuals. In 2023, Georgia lawmakers had already banned most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender minors, with exceptions for those already receiving treatment. However, doctors are still permitted to prescribe puberty blockers.

What we know:

The first bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ben Watson of Savannah, passed with a 34-19 vote. It seeks to ban puberty blockers and most gender-affirming care for individuals under 18, including those currently undergoing treatment. Watson argues, "You’re asking (minors) to make changes that will have changes to the rest of their lives. It is not a fair decision to them. It is not a fair decision to the parents."

The second bill, sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Randy Robertson, passed with a 37-15 vote. It aims to prohibit most gender-affirming care for people incarcerated in state prisons. Both bills will now proceed to the House for further debate.

What they're saying:

Opponents of the bills argue that Republicans are using transgender issues as a political tool, diverting attention from more pressing concerns like housing and healthcare. Senate Minority Whip Kim Jackson, a Stone Mountain Democrat, stated, "This body has promulgated bill after bill attacking trans people with the ultimate goal of making trans folks disappear. We’ve been here before."

Democrats Elena Parent and Sonya Halpern, both from Atlanta, expressed their commitment to protecting transgender rights but voted for Robertson’s bill, citing concerns over taxpayer funding for gender-affirming care in prisons. Parent's proposed amendment to allow exceptions for incarcerated individuals already undergoing hormone therapy was unsuccessful. Halpern remarked, "I will not let my party be dragged into an argument that makes us look out of touch with the very people we claim to represent."

By the numbers:

At least 26 states have enacted laws restricting gender-affirming care for minors, with most facing legal challenges. A study from January revealed that fewer than 1 in 1,000 adolescents with commercial insurance received gender-affirming medications like puberty blockers or hormones over a five-year period.

Local perspective:

Sen. Sally Harrell, an Atlanta Democrat with two transgender children, emphasized the personal impact of these legislative debates. "It felt like we were debating a political football instead of people," Harrell said, highlighting the real-life implications for families. Dawson Democrat Sen. Freddie Powell Sims and four other Democrats supported the bill banning gender-affirming care for incarcerated individuals.