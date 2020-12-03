Georgia Secretary of State warns of holiday donation scams

Holiday donations are in high demand this year, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic creates economic uncertainty. While the Georgia Secretary of State is encouraging residents to donate, the message comes with a warning.

Secretary Brad Raffensperger has launched a video warning about making safe donations during the holiday season. It offers tips and resources for anyone who wants to donate to a worthy cause.

Some of the advice offered include:

1. Research the organization you want to donate to

2. Give your donations through a credit card or check. Don’t use cash or gift cards

3. Keep a record of all donations and monitor your bank statements to make sure you were charged the correct amount

4. Don’t fall for fake groups that have a similar name to a real organization

5. Be aware that scammers tend to use vague and sentimental language but don’t offer specifics about how your donation will be used

Those are just a few of several tips offered by the Charities Division of Secretary of State’s Office.

If you want to report a scam or fraudulent activity, you can call 570-312-2640 or email charities@sos.ga.gov.

You can also file a complaint with the FTC at FTC.gov/complaint.

