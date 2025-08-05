Georgia scam suspect accused again in Virginia recruiting case

article

The Brief Malcolm Xavier Walker, 40, has been charged again for allegedly scamming families out of thousands by posing as a college football recruiter. Authorities say Walker promised campus visits and scholarship help but took the money and never followed through; similar charges were filed earlier this year in Gainesville, Georgia. Investigators believe Walker has run this scheme across multiple states and are urging other potential victims to come forward.



A Georgia man accused of posing as a college football recruiter and scamming families out of thousands of dollars has been charged again—this time in York County, Virginia, according to the York-Posquoson Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Malcolm Xavier Walker, 40, was taken into custody on July 31 after investigators say he convinced a parent to pay him more than $20,000 for football recruiting services he never delivered. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Walker promised to arrange campus visits, create highlight reels, and secure scholarship opportunities for the victim’s son. Instead, he took the money and stopped responding.

This isn’t the first time Walker has been accused of running a similar scheme.

The backstory:

In March, Gainesville police also charged Walker with theft by deception after a coach and mentor came forward with similar claims. Phyllip Becoats said he hired Walker to promote Gainesville High School senior B.J. Bailey to college recruiters. Walker allegedly made a highlight video, then later claimed he had lined up a visit to the University of Colorado—asking for more than $1,000 to cover travel expenses. But the trip never happened, and Walker stopped returning calls.

"He talks the talk, but, unfortunately, that’s all he’s got going for him. He’s just stealing these people’s money and leaving them with absolutely nothing," said Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fake football recruiter accused of ripping off Georgia athletes, police say

Authorities say Walker has used the same tactic repeatedly across Georgia and several other East Coast states. In each case, he allegedly posed as a trusted recruiter, gained families’ confidence, took their money, and disappeared. His large social media following—tens of thousands of users—may have added to his credibility.

Police believe Walker has scammed multiple families and stolen tens of thousands of dollars in the process. After his arrest in Gwinnett County earlier this year, other law enforcement agencies and victims began coming forward with similar allegations.

Walker was transferred from Georgia to Virginia to face additional charges. He was officially taken into custody on July 31 in Virginia.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they were targeted by Walker is encouraged to file a report with their local law enforcement agency. Investigators are working to connect the cases and ensure Walker is held accountable.