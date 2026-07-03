Georgia roads will be packed. Here's how to beat the traffic

The Brief AAA expects 2.4 million Georgians to travel over the July Fourth holiday, with the busiest travel times between noon and 7 p.m. Police across Georgia are increasing patrols and will be watching for impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers through Sunday. If you're heading out, leave early, pack your patience and plan for extra time on the road or at the airport.



If you're traveling for the Fourth of July, you're definitely not alone.

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What we know:

AAA expects 2.4 million Georgians to travel during the holiday period, including more than 2.1 million people driving. Add in the Peachtree Road Race, fireworks shows, Braves games and holiday celebrations, and it's shaping up to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer.

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Leave early if you can

The good news? Roads were relatively quiet early Friday morning.

The bad news? That won't last.

AAA says the worst time to travel Friday is between noon and 7 p.m. If your plans are flexible, try to leave before 11 a.m. to avoid the heaviest traffic.

One traveler summed up the best strategy simply: give yourself extra time so you're not stressed before you even reach your destination.

Expect to see more blue lights

Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are increasing patrols through Sunday night.

Troopers and officers will be looking for impaired drivers, distracted drivers, speeders, aggressive driving and other dangerous behavior.

The extra enforcement comes after a deadly holiday weekend last year. During the 2025 Independence Day travel period, Georgia State Patrol responded to nearly 320 crashes, including 10 fatal crashes, about 200 injuries and almost 500 DUI arrests.

Officials say their goal is simple: fewer crashes and everyone making it home safely.

A few travel tips can go a long way

Whether you're driving across town or across the state, a little planning can save a lot of frustration.

Before you leave

Top off your gas tank early. Popular exits and vacation routes can have long lines at gas stations.

Check your tires. Hot pavement increases the risk of tire blowouts, especially if your tires are underinflated.

Download your route before you leave. Cell service can become spotty in the mountains or along the coast during busy travel periods.

While you're driving

Expect sudden slowdowns. Traffic can go from 70 mph to a complete stop in seconds on interstates like I-75, I-85 and I-20.

Leave extra following distance. Heavy holiday traffic means more abrupt braking and lane changes.

Don't drive distracted. Many crashes happen because drivers are looking at navigation apps or texting instead of watching traffic.

Use rest areas. Georgia's interstate welcome centers and rest areas are good places to stretch, cool off and avoid driver fatigue.

Be ready for summer weather

Watch for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Summer storms can quickly reduce visibility and make roads slick.

Turn on your headlights if your wipers are on. Georgia law requires headlights whenever windshield wipers are in continuous use because of rain.

RELATED: Extreme heat threatens holiday fun across metro Atlanta

Watch for increased enforcement

Expect more patrols. State and local agencies will be looking for speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seat belt violations.

Move Over. If you see emergency vehicles, tow trucks or highway maintenance crews with flashing lights on the shoulder, Georgia law requires you to move over if it's safe or slow down.

Around fireworks

Leave fireworks shows patiently. Some of the worst traffic of the weekend happens immediately after displays end. Waiting 15 to 20 minutes before leaving can help you avoid the biggest backups.

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In the heat

Keep water in the car. With dangerous heat expected, it's a good idea to have extra water in case you're stuck in traffic.

Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle. Even with the windows cracked, the inside of a car can become dangerously hot within minutes.

If you're headed into Atlanta

Consider MARTA. If you're going downtown for the Peachtree Road Race or holiday events, taking MARTA can save time and eliminate parking hassles.

Give yourself more time than your GPS suggests. Navigation apps don't always account for the surge of holiday traffic, crashes or event-related road closures.

And if you're flying, be prepared for busy terminals. About 4 million travelers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the holiday travel period.

Whether you're headed to the lake, the mountains or a backyard barbecue, the advice from transportation officials is the same: slow down, stay patient and remember that getting there safely is more important than getting there a few minutes sooner.