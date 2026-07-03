Extreme heat threatens holiday fun across metro Atlanta

The Brief Dangerous heat is expected across metro Atlanta all holiday weekend, with the Peachtree Road Race starting under red flag conditions. Experts say don't wait until you're thirsty—start hydrating now, wear sunscreen, limit alcohol and take breaks in the shade. Cooling centers are open in DeKalb County as officials urge everyone to watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.



If your July Fourth plans include a race, fireworks, a Braves game or just spending time outside, you'll want to make staying cool part of the plan.

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What we know:

The holiday weekend is expected to bring dangerous heat to metro Atlanta, prompting organizers of the Peachtree Road Race to begin Friday's event under red flag conditions. That warning means runners should slow their pace, use every water station along the course and pay close attention to how they're feeling.

But the message isn't just for runners.

Health officials say anyone spending time outdoors should start drinking water before heading outside instead of waiting until they feel thirsty. They also recommend wearing sunscreen, limiting alcohol, taking frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning and checking on children, older adults and anyone working outside.

"It's definitely one of the hottest summers that I've seen," said Peachtree runner Sophie Boyce, who has shifted her training runs to the early morning to avoid the worst of the heat.

Doctors say early symptoms of heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and confusion. If left untreated, heat exhaustion can quickly become life-threatening heat stroke.

To help residents escape the heat, DeKalb County has opened four cooling centers where people can cool off and get water.

With thousands expected at the Peachtree Road Race, Independence Day celebrations and other outdoor events across metro Atlanta, officials are keeping their advice simple: carry water, drink it often, and don't ignore the warning signs. A few extra water breaks could make all the difference this holiday weekend.

Facts about heat-related illnesses

Dig deeper:

Here are some facts about heat-related illnesses:

Extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the United States, causing more deaths than hurricanes, floods or tornadoes in a typical year.

An average of about 700 Americans die from heat-related causes each year , according to long-term CDC data, though annual totals have risen significantly in recent years.

Heat-related deaths have more than doubled over the past two decades , with more than 2,300 deaths recorded in 2023.

More than 65,000 people visit U.S. emergency departments each year because of heat-related illnesses.

Emergency room visits for heat illness reached record highs during the summer of 2023 as prolonged heat waves affected much of the country.

Heat exhaustion can quickly become heat stroke , a medical emergency that can cause brain damage, organ failure or death if not treated immediately.

Older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes and people with chronic health conditions are at the greatest risk for serious heat-related illness.

If you're thirsty, you're already starting to become dehydrated. Health experts recommend drinking water before heading outside and continuing to hydrate throughout the day.

Warning signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, headache, muscle cramps and weakness. If symptoms worsen or someone becomes confused, stops sweating or loses consciousness, call 911 immediately because it may be heat stroke.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Heat safety advice

What you can do:

Here is some practical advice on what you can do to stay cool when it is dangerously hot:

Start hydrating the night before. You can't "catch up" on hydration once you're already overheated. Drink water consistently before a day outdoors.

Wet your wrists, neck and forearms. Running cool water over pulse points helps lower your body temperature faster than just splashing your face.

Freeze a damp towel. Wrap it around your neck or shoulders when you head outside. It stays cool longer than a dry towel.

Skip ice-cold drinks if you're overheated. Cool water is great, but chugging very cold drinks can cause stomach cramps for some people, especially during exercise.

Use a misting bottle or portable fan. Evaporation from misted skin helps cool your body much more efficiently than air alone.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing. Dark colors absorb more heat, while lightweight, breathable fabrics help sweat evaporate.

Eat water-rich foods. Watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, oranges and celery provide both fluids and electrolytes.

Take "cooling breaks." Even five to 10 minutes in air conditioning every hour can significantly reduce your risk of heat illness if you're working or playing outside.

Protect your feet. Asphalt and concrete can exceed 140 degrees on sunny days, radiating heat back toward your body. Wear supportive shoes instead of thin sandals.

Don't rely only on thirst. By the time you feel thirsty, you're already becoming dehydrated. Set reminders to drink water regularly.

Watch your urine color. Pale yellow usually means you're well hydrated. Dark yellow or amber can be an early sign you need more fluids.

Be careful with alcohol. It increases fluid loss and can make it harder to recognize early symptoms of dehydration or heat illness.

Know when humidity is the real danger. High humidity keeps sweat from evaporating, making it much harder for your body to cool itself—even if the air temperature isn't at its highest.

Cool your car before driving. Open opposite doors for 30-60 seconds before getting in to flush out trapped hot air instead of immediately blasting the AC.

Never leave water bottles in a hot car. Besides becoming unpleasantly hot, plastic bottles can leach chemicals when exposed to high temperatures for extended periods.

Watch for these early warning signs

Why you should care:

Don't ignore symptoms that seem minor. Heat exhaustion can progress quickly. Seek shade, cool down and hydrate if you experience:

Heavy sweating

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Muscle cramps

Headache

Nausea

Weakness or unusual fatigue

If someone becomes confused, stops sweating, has hot, dry skin, loses consciousness or has a body temperature above 103°F, call 911 immediately. Those are signs of heat stroke, which is a life-threatening emergency.