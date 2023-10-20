Georgia Rep. Austin Scott announces plan to run again for Speaker of the House

article

Republican Georgia Rep. Austin Scott, who represents the 8th congressional district, has announced his intention to run again to be Speaker of the House after Ohio's Jim Jordan was dropped on Friday as the nominee.

The decision was made during a closed-door session after the Trump ally failed badly for the third time to secure the necessary votes.

Scott, an Armed Services panel member, originally announced on Oct. 13 that he would run for speaker but later withdrew. At the time, Jordan, who is a Freedom Caucus founder, was considered the heavy favorite.

Scott, who is in his seventh term, was critical of the 8 GOP lawmakers who voted with the Democrats to oust Kevin McCarthy as the speaker, according to RollCall.com.