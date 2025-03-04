Georgia remote workers rank high for working unofficial 4-day workweek

article

The Brief Georgia ranks No. 5 in the U.S. for remote employees working an unofficial four-day week. 23% of workers have secretly worked from a vacation destination, while 47% take calls from their car. 42% send strategic emails on Fridays to look busy before heading into an early weekend.



Many Georgia employees aren’t waiting for an official four-day workweek—they’re making it happen on their own. A new survey finds that 36% of Georgia’s remote workers are effectively working a four-day week without their bosses catching on, ranking the state No. 5 nationwide for unofficial short workweeks.

The Art of the Early Exit

What we know:

The Bisnar Chase survey of 3,010 remote employees found that many are signing off early, extending lunch breaks, or vanishing entirely on Fridays—all while maintaining the illusion of being on the clock.

Georgia isn’t alone in this trend. Connecticut leads the nation with nearly half (47%) of remote workers cutting out early, while Alaska has the most disciplined workforce, with only 9% sneaking off. Click here for complete list.

"Working" From... Anywhere But Home

By the numbers:

It’s not just about signing off early—some workers are getting creative:

23% work remotely from a vacation spot without telling their employer.

47% take work calls from their car, making it the most popular "mobile office."

21% answer calls poolside or from the beach, while 15% do so from a hotel or Airbnb in another city.

And when it comes to keeping up appearances, more than half (56%) set their status to "On a call" when they’re very much not on a call. Meanwhile, 13% use mouse jigglers to stay "active" on Slack or Teams.

The Friday Escape Plan

By the numbers:

By the end of the week, remote workers have their exit strategies locked in:

42% send well-timed emails to look productive.

33% schedule fake calendar events as cover.

26% stay "active" on messaging apps without actually working.

Perhaps the boldest move? 17% of remote employees admit to working two full-time jobs at once.

The Future of Remote Work: Freedom or Free Ride?

What they're saying:

As companies push for a return to office, the debate over remote work’s effectiveness continues. Are employees abusing flexibility, or is the traditional 9-to-5 outdated? For now, Georgia’s remote workers seem to be making the most of their flexible schedules—whether that means working smarter or just working less.