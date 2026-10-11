Georgia ranked No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 college football poll

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The Brief Georgia moved to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll following a 20-17 victory at Alabama. Oregon fell completely out of the rankings for the first time in four years after losing to UCLA. Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 ahead of a top-10 showdown against BYU.



Georgia surged to the top of The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday after securing a 20-17 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

What we know:

Georgia earned 66 of 70 first-place votes after defeating Alabama on the road.

The win marked the team's first victory in Tuscaloosa since 2014 and pushed the Bulldogs to No. 1 for the first time since Sept. 8.

SEE MORE: Georgia claims thrilling win over Alabama in high-stakes SEC showdown

A missed pass interference call in the end zone late in the game helped seal the victory for Georgia.

Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 following a 58-7 victory over Stanford, while Miami, Ohio State and Indiana rounded out the top five.

By the numbers:

Texas dropped six spots from No. 1 to No. 7 after losing to rival Oklahoma.

The six-spot fall matches the school's drop following a season-opening loss to Ohio State.

The SEC leads all conferences with nine ranked teams, followed by the Big Ten with six and the Big 12 with five.

Oregon dropped out of the poll entirely from No. 2 after a 17-15 loss to UCLA, ending a four-year run in the rankings.

What's next:

Several ranked teams face off in key matchups next week, headlined by No. 4 Ohio State traveling to play No. 5 Indiana.

Indiana won the previous meeting between the programs in the Big Ten championship game.

No. 2 Notre Dame will travel to face No. 8 BYU in the first top-10 matchup ever played at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Other ranked games include No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee and No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Mississippi.