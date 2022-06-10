Brad Raffensperger, Gabriel Sterling to testify before Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee

Both Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his office's chief operating officer Gabriel Sterling have been subpoenaed to appear before the committee examining the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Days before the attack on the Capitol, Raffensperger had a controversial phone call with then-President Donald Trump, during which Trump pushed the elections official to "find" the votes needed for him to win Georgia.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said. "Because we won the state."

Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win by a 11,779 margin, Raffensperger noted: "President Trump, we’ve had several lawsuits, and we’ve had to respond in court to the lawsuits and the contentions. We don’t agree that you have won."

Both Raffensperger and Sterling have already testified behind closed doors to a Fulton County grand jury looking into possible election interference.

Raffensperger wrote in his 2021 book "Integrity Counts" that he perceived Trump as threatening him multiple times during the phone call, a question that could ultimately be critical to whether some criminal charges could be brought. Raffensperger reiterated in an interview with FOX 5 that he felt pressured.

"I heard what the president said. And I understand that he has tremendous positional power," Raffensperger said. "But I also know that we followed the law and we followed the Constitution."

Sterlling made national news after the election after he called out Trump and his supporters for the rhetoric around Georgia's recount of the 2020 presidential election and the threats of violence.

"Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions," Sterling said, visibly angry. "This has to stop. We need you to step up, and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some."

Sterling urged the president to step up and tell his supporters not to commit acts of violence. "Someone’s going to get hurt. Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed," he said.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting System Implementation manager, speaks during a press conference addressing Georgia's alleged voter irregularities at the Georgia State Capitol on January 04, 2021. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Responses to the Jan. 6 House investigation

Court documents show that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were discussing as early as November a need to fight to keep Trump in office. Leaders both groups and some members have since been indicted on rare sedition charges over the military-style attack.

The riot left more than 100 police officers injured, many beaten and bloodied, as the crowd of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police.

Biden, in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, said many viewers were "going to be seeing for the first time a lot of the detail that occurred."

Trump, unapologetic, dismissed the investigation anew — and even declared on social media that Jan. 6 "represented the greatest movement in the history of our country."

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted: "All. Old. News."

The Justice Department has arrested and charged more than 800 people for the violence that day, the biggest dragnet in its history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.